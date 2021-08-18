This Haunted 1882 Jailhouse Is Where John Dillinger Once Made A Famous Escape

Cancel
By Tori Jane
Only In Indiana
Only In Indiana
 8 days ago

Indiana is a state filled with interesting history, both educational and intriguing. It has its fair share of old wives’ tales, local legends, and strange points of state pride. Speaking of strange state pride: did you know that once upon a time in the town of Crown Point, infamous outlaw John Dillinger made a quick escape from a jailhouse he was locked up in? It’s true – right here in the Hoosier State! And the best part is that you can still visit this old, allegedly haunted jail in Indiana where it all happened.

The town of Crown Point was established in 1840, in Lake County, as the new county seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UagX_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
The sheriff's house was built in 1878 with the jail being attached to it, and in the early 1900s, it was expanded.

It's got quite the history behind it, and maybe - just maybe - a lingering ghost or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OyQL_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook

The jail was expanded once more in 1928, and it was soon no stranger to notorious prisoners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJZGm_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
In 1933, James "Fur" Sammons was arrested and brought to the jail; he remained there until his conviction later the same month.

Most famously of all, though, was the jailing - and escape - of notorious criminal John Dillinger in 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ok0h4_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
Dillinger had been arrested in Arizona for an Illinois bank robbery that resulted in the death of one man. He was extradited to Indiana and locked up at the Crown Point jail. The jail was thought to be iron-clad and inescapable; nobody had managed to get out before.

Nobody, that is, until John Dillinger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCs4W_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
The story goes that he crafted a "gun" out of wood, but it's possible that he could have smuggled a real one in as well. After forcing a jail employee to lock up 14 jailers (as well as the fingerprint guy... and the warden) using the "gun," he fled with another prisoner and two hostages they had taken in tow using a stolen cop car.

Just a few months later, Dillinger was dead, having been shot and killed by FBI agents in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKKEu_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
Today, there's something creepy about the place. It's something other than the normal creepiness that comes with old and/or abandoned buildings; it's the kind of creepiness that makes visitors feel like they're being watched as soon as they come inside.

It certainly doesn't help that the building can seem rather imposing, especially at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVoxt_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook
Today, you can still tour the sheriff's house and attached jail. Tours are offered on Thursdays and Saturdays from May through September. If ghost hunting is more of your forte, you're in luck - nighttime ghost tours are available, too.

Think you're brave enough to try it out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnehu_0bUwmx5x00
Old Jail/Sheriff's House/Facebook

For information and inquiries about the haunted nighttime tours, click here . For the most up-to-date information on daytime tours and more, click here . What are your thoughts on this (supposedly) haunted jail in Indiana? Have you ever toured it? Tell us your tales in the comments!

The post This Haunted 1882 Jailhouse Is Where John Dillinger Once Made A Famous Escape appeared first on Only In Your State .

