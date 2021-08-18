Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southgate, KY

New construction planned at site of fire that killed 165

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (AP) — New construction is slated to begin in northern Kentucky at the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club, where only memorials have stood since a fire destroyed the building and killed 165 people in 1977.

Ashley Builders Group said in a statement on Monday that that construction will start by the end of August on a residential community called Memorial Pointe, The Kentucky Enquirer reported, citing a statement from the builder.

The newspaper reported in November that the builder and some descendants of fire victims resolved a lawsuit over the plans for the property with an agreement that would allow construction to proceed on most of the 80-acre site in Southgate, but reserve the area where the Cabaret Room was located for a permanent memorial to victims.

The Edgewood-based building company said the memorial will be donated to the city of Southgate when it is completed.

“As excited as we are about moving forward on Memorial Pointe, we will never stop looking back to remember those who lost their lives at Beverly Hills and those they left behind,” said Bill Kreutzjans Jr. of Ashley Builders Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

545K+
Followers
302K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Southgate, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Northern Kentucky#Cabaret#Ap#Beverly Hills Supper Club#Ashley Builders Group#The Kentucky Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Smelly oil spill closes popular Maine beach

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A popular Maine beach was closed on Wednesday due to an oil spill that posed an inconvenience, but was not a threat to public health, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and officials with the city of South Portland were...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Michigan regulators to probe utilities on power outages

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan commission will examine data and practices from its regulated electric companies after more than 1 million residents were left without power due to storms earlier this month. Michigan has seen multiple storms this summer, including a series of storms from Aug. 10-12 that, according...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Body found at Grand Canyon believed to be Hungarian man

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A body found at the Grand Canyon is believed to be a Hungarian man who was reported missing in July, authorities said. The body believed to be Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, was found Monday about 430 feet (131 meters) below the rim at Yavapai Point, Grand Canyon National Park officials said Wednesday.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured flood-devastated areas of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that caught residents off guard in the morning hours, killing more than a dozen people and leaving hundreds homeless. Saturday’s flooding took...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Investigation prompts access changes for Big Island bus

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Prompted by a U.S. investigation, Big Island officials have agreed to make changes to the county’s bus system to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The investigation stemmed from a complaint from a rider that wheelchair lifts weren’t working on Hele-On buses, and other ADA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy