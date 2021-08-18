WVa secretary of state chosen for national group’s board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has been chosen for the National Association of Secretaries of State’s Executive Board.

Warner was installed over the weekend with officers and other board members at the group’s conference in Des Moines, Iowa, his office said.

Warner was elected secretary of state in 2016 and reelected last November. During the 2020 election cycle, he was selected to co-chair the association’s Elections Committee. He has also been involved as co-chair of the International Relations Committee.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin was inducted as president of the association.