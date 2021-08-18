Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Ford donates 1 million more masks for Kentucky children

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has donated another 1 million masks to Kentucky to help ensure schoolchildren have access to face coverings, first lady Britainy Beshear announced.

The automaker’s donation comes as the delta variant increases COVID-19 infections among youngsters. A mask mandate is in effect in Kentucky’s K-12 schools.

“As students head into this new school year – which will undoubtedly be a challenge while we battle the delta variant – I cannot overstate how important this donation is for our state,” the first lady said Tuesday.

To ensure children have access to masks, the first lady and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman last year launched the “Coverings for Kids” initiative, which collected more than 1.8 million masks. The biggest contributor was Ford, which donated 1.5 million masks last year. The company also supplied 2 million masks to the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment.

The first lady praised Ford for stepping up with its latest donation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

545K+
Followers
302K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Ford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ford Motor Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Nashville Freedom Rider Ernest ‘Rip’ Patton dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ernest “Rip” Patton, a member of the Nashville Freedom Riders and civil rights leader, has died, the Freedom Rides Museum announced. He was 81. Patton participated in the downtown Nashville civil rights sit-ins in 1960, a movement that eventually led to the desegregation of the city’s lunch counters and other public spaces. A year later, he was among the first wave of Freedom Riders to arrive in Jackson, Mississippi, on a Greyhound bus intent on forcing the desegregation of interstate transportation facilities, said Dorothy Walker, director of the Montgomery, Alabama-based museum.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Universities, lawmakers encouraging vaccinations amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As students and faculty are returning to Mississippi’s colleges and universities, schools have been continuing to push vaccinations through incentive programs and on-campus vaccine drives. And the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is hosting vaccination clinics across the state this weekend in an effort called “Date to...
Selma, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

Natural gas blamed for explosion at Selma community center

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An explosion that damaged Selma’s city convention center on Monday was caused by a natural gas problem, the mayor told city leaders. The Selma Times-Journal reported that Mayor James Perkins Jr. told a City Council meeting on Tuesday that Spire, a natural gas utility, had accepted responsibility for the explosion, which dislodged bricks and left cracks in walls at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Michigan regulators to probe utilities on power outages

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan commission will examine data and practices from its regulated electric companies after more than 1 million residents were left without power due to storms earlier this month. Michigan has seen multiple storms this summer, including a series of storms from Aug. 10-12 that, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy