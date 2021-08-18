Browse Indiana’s Largest Record Shop While Sipping Locally-Sourced Coffee At Black Wax Cafe

If there’s one thing people like to do while sipping coffee, it’s…well, it’s a lot of things, really. Whether you prefer thumbing through a book or maybe reading an article on your favorite website (like right now, maybe?), you’re probably always looking for something to occupy your mind while enjoying that cup o’ joe. So, what if we told you you can get some of the best local coffee there is while browsing records – old and new – at Black Wax Cafe? Black Wax is one of the most unique record stores in Indiana; it’s definitely worth a visit (and a sip or two).

From the outside, you'd probably never guess that Black Wax Cafe is such a multi-faceted place.

Upon walking in, you'll discover that the atmosphere is warm and friendly, and definitely one of the many facets of the place that make it as wonderful and unique as it is.

First things first: order yourself a coffee, tea, or any one of the delicious concoctions the skilled Black Wax baristas can whip up for your sipping pleasure.

...and after that, go nuts.

You'll come across a smattering of every genre there is; from classic rock to modern pop and everything in between, there's something for every singing soul who enters Black Wax.

So, what else can you find at Black Wax Cafe? Plenty.

The variety and the strangeness of some of the items is a part of what makes Black Wax Cafe so much fun.

You'll find the vividly-colored vintage couches, low-key mood lighting, and overall underground "feel" keeps the vibe going. You'll feel as if you've stepped into a magical place where all your caffeinated dreams can come true. And by a cuppa joe, you have!You'll discover Indiana's largest collection of vinyl records, old and new, up for grabs. Dig through the stacks and find that next treasure that you'll adore forever....okay, you don't have to sing, but still. You get where we're coming from. This place. Is. Awesome.It also carries an assortment of interesting old antiques, CDs and cassettes (because what record store would be complete without those?), cool vintage bikes, and even the occasional taxidermy project. When we said "multi-faceted," we were totally serious....well, that and the heaps of fun you'll have picking through records and indulging in the coffee of the Gods.

At the time of this writing, Black Wax Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Don’t have time to come browse? That’s fine – you can order everything from records to merch on the store’s official website. You can also support the store by shopping at its official eBay store.

So, what do you think? What are your favorite record stores in Indiana? Tell us about yours and you might see it featured someday soon!

