Virginia man charged in overdose death of man in Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee, officials said.

Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, was charged in a Sullivan County indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. He was arrested Tuesday in Bristol, where he is awaiting extradition, the TBI said.

The charges stem from the death on Aug. 9, 2020, of Christopher Robin Hurley, 39, who collapsed at his place of work in Sullivan County, the TBI said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

An autopsy revealed Hurley died from fentanyl toxicity, the release said. Authorities allege Robinson was responsible for providing fentanyl to Hurley.

The case was investigated by the TBI and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.