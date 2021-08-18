Dennis Q. Aksamit
Dennis Q. Aksamit, 101 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021. He was born Oct. 19, 1919, in Wilber, to Fred and Mary Aksamit. He graduated from Wilber High School in 1938, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering as well as earning a degree from Capital City Commercial College, Des Moines, Iowa, and attending Doane College, Crete.www.wilber-republican.com
