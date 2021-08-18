Cancel
Education

Creating More Engaged Class Discussions

By John J. Silvestro
Inside Higher Ed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the fall semester, one thing everyone who is returning to in-person teaching should be thinking about is how they will run discussions. Class discussions have always been complicated, and they will be even more so this fall. We all -- students and instructors alike -- will be grappling with the challenges of once again being in a room with dozens of other individuals and trying to communicate. Things will be even more complicated with our current political climate, the likelihood of shifting mask mandates and the need for teachers to create classrooms that are more just.

