Biden news - live: President faces TV grilling as Trump inadvertently admits Taliban set him up in doomed deal

By Celine Wadhera and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Former president Donald Trump has called the war in Afghanistan the “worst decision in history”.

In a televised interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Mr Trump blasted the George W Bush administration for the ongoing military engagement in Afghanistan.

Mr Trump also appeared to inadvertently admit that the Taliban set him up during negotiations for the doomed deal on the future of Afghanistan.

Former defence secretary Mark Esper says he expressed concern when then-president Donald Trump “undermined” the 2020 agreement with the Taliban by pushing for US troops to leave Afghanistan without the Taliban meeting the conditions of the deal.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to face his first media interview over the situation in Afghanistan this evening.

The president will be interviewed by ABC lead anchor and former White House communications director, George Stephanopoulos.

We’ll be covering the interview live here.

