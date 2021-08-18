A mental health win for area athletics courtesy of South Jersey competitors, coaches, counselors

Some of the world’s best athletes have been sidelined this year by mental issues just as they were expected to triumph again at the pinnacle of their sports. The withdrawals of gymnastics great Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka prompted a global outpouring of compassion and support. The stunning examples of even champions succumbing to the pressure of competition also brought a helpful examination of the stresses performers of all kinds and at all levels can face.