Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Progressive Democrat Morgan Harper, an attorney and former congressional candidate, to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

By Sarah Garrison, Nick Meier
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Democrat Morgan Harper, an attorney and former congressional candidate, to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. United States. North America. Ohio. Watch Now:...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Seat#Progressive Democrat#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy