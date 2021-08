NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College President Jann Weitzel has announced that she will retire at the end of the school year. “After thoughtful consideration and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire,” Weitzel said in a statement. “My goal is to finish this academic and fiscal year strong, set and accomplish objectives for this year and the years to come, celebrate all that we have accomplished together, and turn over the leadership of Cottey to the next president.”