The temperatures during the summer may be awesome if you are hanging out with friends or heading somewhere fun. But, for your dog, the heat during the day is simply too much. If you live in San Diego, you are going to have to do your best to keep your furry friend cool as the summer heat is here. Heat exhaustion is dangerous for dogs and it can be life threatening. But, with some simple changes to their routine, they can be kept safe from the sun. Let’s take a look at some ways you can keep your dog cool in the San Diego heat.