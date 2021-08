The University of Wisconsin system’s Board of Regents fired a professor at the Stout campus last month for not wearing a mask in class last year in violation of campus and system policies, according to Madison.com. The professor, engineer Pavel Bizyukov, had previously complained to the university that he couldn’t breathe well in a mask and asked Stout officials to explain the masking mandate, but he didn’t try to get a medical waiver not to wear one. Bizyukov was officially fired for not wearing a mask on one day in September 2020, but he’d reportedly been cautioned about not wearing a mask before that. A faculty committee upheld the university’s termination case against Bizyukov following a hearing. Bizyukov has accused the university of breach of contract.