The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 969 – Time to Cut Adolis García?

By Paul Sporer
fangraphs.com
 8 days ago

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. Fernando Tatis Jr. returns w/2 HR (1:19) Nick Senzel activated… and sent to AAA/Jose Barrero called up (7:12) Joe Ross done for the year (16:07) Yasmani Grandal moved to Triple-A rehab...

fantasy.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

