Spoilers ahead for the long-awaited Season 2 premiere of Stargirl on The CW. Stargirl has been missing from primetime for a full year, but the superhero series returned for its second season with an episode that already dropped some big hints about what's on the way. Not only did it get off to a much more horrifying start than Season 1, but it also introduced a Green Lantern (sort of) and proved that Courtney and Co. will have to reenter the fight sooner rather than later. But one moment that may have gone unnoticed compared to everything else was an exchange between Courtney and Pat that set up how Stargirl will connect to the Arrowverse via a Flash.