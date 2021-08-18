Cancel
Top iPad apps on sale

apppicker.com
 7 days ago

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price.

www.apppicker.com

Video Gamesapppicker.com

Top iPad games gone free

Every day at 00:01 PST, our exciting new algorithm searches iTunes’ nearly 2 million apps for the top iPad games just gone free that day. From the hundreds of apps it finds, our algorithm selects only the 20 best apps iPad games free for the day to include in that day’s list, and then monitors their status throughout the day. Come back daily to find some real gems! Subscribe to our email list and we’ll keep you informed Subscribe.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

12 Reasons Why CollaNote Should Be Your iPad Note-Taking App

If you’re a student with an iPad and Apple Pencil, then CollaNote is a note-taking app that you need to have for your next term. This app is filled to the brim with useful features, but we rounded up 12 of the biggest reasons why CollaNote is the ultimate app for students.
Recipesmacstories.net

Mela: An Elegant and Innovative Recipe and Cooking App for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Silvio Rizzi, the developer of RSS client Reeder, has released a brand new recipe and cooking app called Mela for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which has immediately become my favorite apps for planning and preparing meals. For me, the two essential aspects of an app like this are how it handles adding new recipes and whether it is easy to use while you’re cooking. Mela excels at both.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Netflix adds Spatial Audio support for iPad and iPhone apps

A Netflix spokesperson has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the company has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14. This enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro. By...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

How to remove your ratings for apps from iPhone and iPad

Have you ever given ratings to developers in the App Store? Feedback helps them improve their apps and user experience. However, there might be instances when a review you shared wasn’t what you meant to say! Wondering how to delete it? Well, I’ve got you covered!. This article explains how...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPhone apps gone free

Only here can you find the latest and best iPhone apps gone free today. Our proprietary appPicker Minestore™ algorithm finds you the best free iPhone apps today. Sign up now to our daily appsale newsletter to make sure you don’t miss out! Subscribe. Follow us on Flipboard. #1. PhotoTangler Collage...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

WhatsApp beta reveals native iPad app is on the way

WhatsApp is working on adding multi-device support, with a beta of the messaging app revealing it will finally work on an iPad, years after the service's launch. WhatsApp has always allowed iPhone owners and other smartphone users to use the service, but the Facebook-owned messenger does not currently have an iPad app available. In a beta currently being tested, it appears that the situation will soon change.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Concepts app review: use your iPad as an artist's tool 2021

Your iPad is capable of a whole lot including being able to transform into a beautiful and flexible drawing tool. The Concepts drawing app for artists can be used on your iPad and makes it possible to sketch and draw whatever you like. There is no limit to the amount...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

3 Must-have iPhone and iPad Apps for LEGO Fans

LEGO bricks and your iPhone or iPad are a great match thanks to some handy apps. Read on to see the three must-have apps for LEGO fans looking for better ways to view and manage building instructions, and to keep track of the bricks in their collection. LEGO Building Instructions.
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

How to Delete a Photos App Album Folder on Mac

Master your iPhone in one minute a day: Sign up here to get our FREE Tip of the Day delivered right to your inbox. Leanne Hays is an SEO Content Strategist and Feature Writer at iPhone Life, and has written hundreds of in-depth how-to and troubleshooting articles. She's a former Associate Editor for iPhone Life magazine, and has written for the Iowa Source, as well as web content for education marketing. Leanne has an associate's degree in education, with a focus on curriculum development, as well as a bachelor's degree in science. She has over nine years of experience with SEO, social media management, and web development and writing. Despite years of web work, Leanne is by no means an early adapter; she's only owned a smartphone for five years, which makes her highly sympathetic to the learning curve of new iPhone owners. She enjoys making reader's lives easier and putting her education experience to work by walking them through the most practical ways to use Apple devices, step-by-step.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to See Your Purchase History on iPhone & iPad

Want to see the history of purchases you’ve made with your Apple account? Maybe your credit card got charged by Apple for an unauthorized transaction? Perhaps, one of your family members purchased an app without your knowledge? Thankfully, you can check your purchase history from your iPhone or iPad and clear all your doubts.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The iPhone SE: Can It Keep Up With The Rest Of The Apple Phones

The iPhone SE was originally designed to be a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone 7. It is said that going forward, Apple was planning to continue offering SE versions of their new phones as a more affordable alternative. However, just the year following, the SE series was discontinued. However, this...
Electronicstheappletech.net

iPad: Apple Pencil Available For $70 Today

The original Apple Pencil is now available for $70 on Amazon. Today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, down from its normal rate of $95 right now. This is compatible with Apple’s current iPad and iPad mini, as well as previous iPad Pro generations, allowing you to easily take notes, write, doodle, or sketch. It charges via Lightning and is an absolute must-have for any iPad, especially at this price.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Best alternatives to Apple's Music app for iPhone and iPad

If you have the best iPhone, the chances are high that you're using the Apple Music app. It's where your entire iTunes music library lives on your iPhone, and you can even stream music from the Apple Music service if you have an active subscription. But not everyone is a fan of the interface that Apple's chosen. So if you're looking for an alternative to Apple's Music app on your iPhone or iPad, then you should consider some of these great third-party apps.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

WhatsApp for iPad native app might be around the corner

Although they have experienced a resurgence in popularity and sales, there are still a number of popular apps that either don’t work natively on iPads are or don’t work properly. Instagram is the poster child of the latter with its suboptimal experience of Apple’s slates. WhatsApp, Facebook’s other social media property, isn’t following its sibling’s footsteps and might have a native app for iPads and even Android tablets coming soon.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

5 Best Apps to Unzip Compressed files On the iPhone/iPad

If we look around, we will find that iPhones and Android smartphones are slowly replacing the need for personal computers. If we talk about the iPhone, it can be utilized to do a variety of things. However, there are few things that the iPhone can’t do, like opening Zip files.
Softwarelifewire.com

Photoshop Adds New Features for iPad and Desktop Apps

A new Photoshop update for the iPad and desktop apps has added several new features, as well as a bunch of performance fixes. This latest update brings both the Healing Brush and the Magic Wand tools to Photoshop on the iPad, along with Canvas Projection. Both the Healing Brush and Magic Wand have been available in the desktop app for some time and work the same as they have in the desktop app.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to restore deleted apps on iPhone or iPad

Sometimes you might delete an app in a hurry only to realize later that you need it. Or, you might delete an app on your iPhone or iPad and have the desire to install it back. It is possible you may not remember the name of the app and it can be difficult to search through thousands of results on the App Store. If that is the case, there is an easy way to restore any deleted app on your device. Learn how to restore deleted apps on your iPhone or iPad in a few simple steps.

