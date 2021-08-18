Cancel
Cell Phones

Top iPhone apps on sale

 7 days ago

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price.

Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Learn to Play Piano With These 6 iPhone Apps

Learning to play piano is a skill that people of all ages can pick up. The benefits of playing the piano go far beyond having fun—it also enhances memory and stimulates creativity. In the past, people relied on a music teacher to teach them everything they needed to know about...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best iPhone Apps for Improving at Math

Math can be a difficult subject. If you struggle with math and want to improve your ability with it then you're not alone. Luckily, there are iPhone and Android apps available that can help you improve your mathematical abilities and aid you in gaining a better understanding of the subject.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

The best iPad apps to download: ready for 2021

Our favorite iPad apps for painting, sketching, drawing, CAD, pixel art, graphic design and animation. Zen Brush 3 ($4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99) Zen Brush 3 is a next-generation painting app that focuses purely on the experience of working with East Asian ink brushes. Previous iterations of the app have been tactile and beautiful, but this release expands on the original premise in meaningful ways.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Top iPad games gone free

Every day at 00:01 PST, our exciting new algorithm searches iTunes’ nearly 2 million apps for the top iPad games just gone free that day. From the hundreds of apps it finds, our algorithm selects only the 20 best apps iPad games free for the day to include in that day’s list, and then monitors their status throughout the day. Come back daily to find some real gems! Subscribe to our email list and we’ll keep you informed Subscribe.
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

How to Find Recent Searches in the Photos App on iPhone

Apple's Photos app not only lets users search photos in several convenient ways, but also to view and clear their recent searches. If you want to find your recent photo search results, here's how!. Why You'll Love This Tip. See all your recent photo searches quickly, in one place. If...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

7 Apps You Can Use to Boost the Volume on Your iPhone

If you love a particular song, you may find that it can never quite be loud enough. Or, if you're listening to a recording with less-than-stellar quality, the max volume offered by your iPhone may not be enough to hear everything. Luckily, volume and sound boosting apps come to the...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Manage Downloads in the iPhone Podcasts App

It's important that your iPhone's Podcasts app downloads shows the way you expect. If you don't have automatic downloads set up, you might leave the house without downloading and have to use mobile data to stream your shows. On the other hand, it's easy to let downloaded podcasts pile up and waste gigabytes of space on your phone.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to restore deleted apps on iPhone or iPad

Sometimes you might delete an app in a hurry only to realize later that you need it. Or, you might delete an app on your iPhone or iPad and have the desire to install it back. It is possible you may not remember the name of the app and it can be difficult to search through thousands of results on the App Store. If that is the case, there is an easy way to restore any deleted app on your device. Learn how to restore deleted apps on your iPhone or iPad in a few simple steps.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Mobile Mouse Remote

Take Control of your Computer Using Wireless Mouse. Mobile Mouse Pro is definitely one of the most advanced remote mouse mobile apps in the world. By downloading this application, you will be able to take full control of all your media and web applications from your iPhone or iPad device as you relax on your couch.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to See Your Purchase History on iPhone & iPad

Want to see the history of purchases you’ve made with your Apple account? Maybe your credit card got charged by Apple for an unauthorized transaction? Perhaps, one of your family members purchased an app without your knowledge? Thankfully, you can check your purchase history from your iPhone or iPad and clear all your doubts.
Cell Phonesimore.com

How to view Sleep trends in the Health app on iPhone

With iOS 15 and watchOS 8 coming this fall, Apple is giving you more reasons to use your best Apple Watch for sleep tracking. That's because the Health app's new Trends feature lets you even see what's trending with your sleeping habits, assuming that you wear your Apple Watch to bed in the first place.
Cell PhonesInc.com

This Is the Most Useful Productivity App. No, It Isn't on Your iPhone

One of the greatest things about the iPhone is how it has completely changed the way we communicate, interact with the world, and even work. One of the things that makes that possible is all of the apps that help you be more productive. Sometimes, I feel like I've tried all of them. I've even reviewed a lot of them for this column.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The iPhone SE: Can It Keep Up With The Rest Of The Apple Phones

The iPhone SE was originally designed to be a lower-cost alternative to the iPhone 7. It is said that going forward, Apple was planning to continue offering SE versions of their new phones as a more affordable alternative. However, just the year following, the SE series was discontinued. However, this...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Vocal App Store critic discontinuing iPhone keyboard app, citing rejections

Apple Watch keyboard app FlickType is discontinuing its iPhone keyboard feature, citing years of facing "obstacle after obstacle" from Apple's App Store review process. FlickType founder Kosta Eleftheriou, who has been a vocal critic of scam apps on the App Store, wrote on Monday that the app's team can no longer "endure [Apple's] abuse." As such, FlickType is abandoning the iPhone portion of their app, which is specifically made for blind and low-vision users.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Refresh Location in Find My on iPhone or iPad

If you use Find My with iPhone to keep track of location of friends, family, items, or Apple devices, you may be wondering how you can refresh the location when you’re looking at the Find My map. Refreshing the Find My location can be necessary for many reasons, for example...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

App Store Connect now requires additional banking information from developers

Apple published some news regarding App Store Connect. Starting October 22, 2021, developers will have to provide additional banking information. Due to changes in local regulations, the bank account holder’s address is now required if you have bank account information in App Store Connect. Account-Holders, Admins, and Finance roles can...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

iDied app review 2021

With users spending more and more time on their iPhones and iPads, the App Store is flooded with plenty of apps catering too all kinds of weird tastes. iDied is one such strange iPhone trivia app that is essentially a collection of more than 400 unthinkable ways in which people have died, reported in news stories across the planet as well as from recorded history.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Best Apple Gaming Apps 2021

If you are looking for a great gaming app this year, take a look at some of the top Apple app releases:. If you are looking for a fun, science fiction style game that involves levels, characters, and futuristic plot arcs, then this is one to consider in 2021. This game is one you can get through an Apple Arcade app. The game is actually a revamp of the previous 1994 iteration by the name of Beneath a Steel Sky. The game is one with a fun cyberpunk theme, one that works as a 3D thriller. The game takes place in the future where the world is controlled by AI. There exists a dark truth which players must uncover while learning about different conspiracy theories and hacking the existing systems.

