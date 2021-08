Managing your schedule has never been easier, thanks to these great apps. Let's face it — life is hectic, and managing your schedule can be quite a chore in itself. While your favorite iPhone already has a built-in Calendar app, sometimes it just isn't enough. Thankfully, the App Store is filled with plenty of the best calendar apps for iPhone from third-party developers. If you're looking for something that can do more than Apple's default app, then check out some of our current favorites right here!