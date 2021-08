Sunday was an absolutely raucous day at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and the first-ever Great Cheetah Chase Race is officially in the books. Earlier this summer, 92.5 WBKR, 99.5 WKDQ and MY 105.3 WJLT teamed up for an epic contest. We joined forced to qualify 64 teams for a huge racing event set to take place on Cheetah Chase, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari's amazing new attraction that's hailed as the World's First Launched Water Coaster. Yesterday, those teams of qualifiers came to the park to compete, head-to-head, in an NCAA tournament-inspired bracket.