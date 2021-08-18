Survey for Cherokee Park roadway complete: What's next?

Access to Cherokee Park's Scenic Loop may be changing once again after a meeting later this week.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued an executive order, closing roads in Cherokee Park due to increased pedestrian use. While some residents were happy about the change, others said the order limited access to too many people.

In June, the park switched to a hybrid plan which allowed some access for motor vehicles, but only in certain parts of the park. The next month, Metro Council passed an ordinance saying a decision to close park roads for more than 60 days must come from them in the future.

So, what's next? The Parks and Recreation Committee is set to meet Thursday to possibly decide on a new plan.

A market research firm has been collecting information from the public on how park access should be handled. The firm was at an open meeting/Q&A Tuesday night interviewing residents to get more responses.

Their online survey closed Tuesday night and the results from their surveys will be presented to the council on Thursday.

"Thursday, whenever it comes before council, I think people are going to be very interested in seeing the totality of the data," said District 8 Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

She said Thursday will be the first time any Metro Council member sees the data.

