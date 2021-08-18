Cancel
Bona fide whirlwind?

 8 days ago

Have you ever seen a bona fide whirlwind? I have on only a few occasions and my second chance was just the other day. I looked up to see this swarm of plant material -and whatever else was in it- swirl around a viburnum. It was hot out and only the slightest breeze was apparent. And, since I was by myself, I had to comment to the sheep and the dogs, “Oh my gosh, look at that, that is so weird!” So, I kept watching it and it moved to another shrub so I ran over to see if I could feel it too. I got in the middle of it and it pelted me with plant debris so I moved away and watched it move down the driveway. I could see how supernatural implications have been attributed to whirlwinds the world-wide, it was eerily alive. The Navajo call it chiindii and believe that if the spin is clockwise the spirit is friendly; if it is counter-clockwise it is malevolent. My visitor thankfully had a clockwise spin to it!

AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyMySanAntonio

Watch: Solar flare eruption on the sun could be headed for Earth

As if we didn't have enough to worry about here on Earth, the sun is starting to act up. A sun spot, officially called AR2859, erupted in a magnificent blast Tuesday. The solar activity is part of a days-long event that could bring what's called "coronal mass ejection" hurling towards the planet.
Wildlifekslnewsradio.com

There’s a place on Earth where nothing lives, not even germs

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a place on earth where nothing lives, not even germs. Scientists have found life in almost every environment on Earth. From the deepest oceans to the highest mountains. But there’s a place in the mountains of Antarctica where there’s no life at all. There are no bugs, no bacteria, not even D-N-A. A place on Earth where nothing lives.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon, the last until 2023, wows stargazers (photos)

A rare seasonal "Blue Moon" wowed skywatchers Sunday (Aug. 22), marking the last time this type of moon will grace the sky until 2023. The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," was not called blue for its color. Rather, it has to do with a scheduling rule that happens during a calendar year with 13 full moons, instead of the usual 12.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing transition zone on Red Planet (video)

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has rolled into a patch of ground that could shed considerable light on the Red Planet's climate history. Curiosity landed inside the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater in August 2012, on a mission to assess the region's past potential to host Earth-like life. The car-sized robot soon found evidence that Gale hosted a habitable lake-and-stream system billions of years ago, and that this environment likely persisted for long stretches.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Astronomyprescottenews.com

Here comes the Sun: NAU planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on the Moon

Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the Moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU’s Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Spacecraft sheds light on asteroid’s future orbit

In a study released Aug. 11, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
AstronomyNature.com

Why gassy planets are bigger around more-massive stars

During formation, the planets can draw a greater amount of hydrogen and helium around themselves, causing them to increase in size. Planets that form around more-massive stars can efficiently wrap themselves in a blanket of gas — making them larger than planets around less-massive stars. More than 4,400 planets are...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Comfortable Sunshine Today But More Soaking T-storms On The Horizon

During the wee hours of Tuesday morning I was momentarily convinced we were under attack. Alarms blaring, a strobe light flashing in our bedroom. After unplugging the alarm clock it dawned on me that my NOAA Weather Radio was going off - for the first time in months. I've never been happier to see continuous lightning and hear rolling thunder, which sounded like artillery shells going off.

