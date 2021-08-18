Have you ever seen a bona fide whirlwind? I have on only a few occasions and my second chance was just the other day. I looked up to see this swarm of plant material -and whatever else was in it- swirl around a viburnum. It was hot out and only the slightest breeze was apparent. And, since I was by myself, I had to comment to the sheep and the dogs, “Oh my gosh, look at that, that is so weird!” So, I kept watching it and it moved to another shrub so I ran over to see if I could feel it too. I got in the middle of it and it pelted me with plant debris so I moved away and watched it move down the driveway. I could see how supernatural implications have been attributed to whirlwinds the world-wide, it was eerily alive. The Navajo call it chiindii and believe that if the spin is clockwise the spirit is friendly; if it is counter-clockwise it is malevolent. My visitor thankfully had a clockwise spin to it!