Exploring the dimly-lit slums of The Forgotten City, you might stumble across one citizen’s room filled with bottles upon bottles of garum—an ancient Roman fish sauce made from fermented fish guts that was basically like today’s ketchup. Some of us might remember 2013’s great "Sriracha-pocalypse" when people feared price hikes and shortages of every hipster’s favorite chili sauce; here in this subterranean ancient Roman city, cut off from the rest of the known world, perhaps this condiment hoarder is also preparing for the worst: a life with no garum.