The Dallas Wings are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the College Park Center in Dallas on Sunday, August 15, at 14:00 ET in a clash between two teams sitting on opposite sides of each conference. The Dallas Wings are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are second to last in the West. On the other hand, Connecticut Sun are 6-2 in their previous eight matches and are sitting in in the first place of the East and on the third place of the whole league.