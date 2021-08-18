Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

With Equity and Justice for All

By Jen DeNeal
Inside Higher Ed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October, the Employee Forum of the University of New Carolina at Chapel Hill published a report about the effects of COVID-19 on university employees. It highlighted two overriding concerns: staff felt ignored, unheard and left out of communications, and they reported a culture of mistrust and fear. Nine months later, on the official return-to-campus date for employees, the forum released a second report summarizing employee perceptions about the return and lessons learned from the continuing pandemic’s impact. The second report’s findings were disappointingly similar to the first: continued opacity and a community wrestling with division.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Unc#Darwinian#Cupa Hr#Duke University#Boston University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Inside Higher Ed

COVID-19 Roundup: Division Over Safety Protocols

The University of Wisconsin system’s Board of Regents fired a professor at the Stout campus last month for not wearing a mask in class last year in violation of campus and system policies, according to Madison.com. The professor, engineer Pavel Bizyukov, had previously complained to the university that he couldn’t breathe well in a mask and asked Stout officials to explain the masking mandate, but he didn’t try to get a medical waiver not to wear one. Bizyukov was officially fired for not wearing a mask on one day in September 2020, but he’d reportedly been cautioned about not wearing a mask before that. A faculty committee upheld the university’s termination case against Bizyukov following a hearing. Bizyukov has accused the university of breach of contract.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Faculty and administration decide when to go remote

Professors on many campuses say their administrations have ignored their concerns about teaching safely this fall, with COVID-19 case counts rising again due to the Delta variant. But professors at Northern Illinois University say they’ll feel comfortable returning to campus, thanks to an understanding reached this week between the tenured and tenure-track faculty union and the administration.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

U of Iowa Updates Mask and Vaccine Speech Guidelines

The University of Iowa has updated its guidance for faculty members on talking to students about wearing masks and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The university provost’s office removed earlier guidance on the subject, which limited the conditions under which faculty members could discuss masking and vaccines in class, and which faculty and free speech advocates deemed a violation of academic freedom and free speech.
Collegesmsstate.edu

Mississippi Public Universities mitigate spread of virus while offering excellent educational experience

The beginning of the fall semester on a university campus is always an exciting, but challenging, time. Welcoming students and faculty back to campus and preparing for fall athletics and events creates an energy and excitement that runs through the campus. In addition to the usual issues to address, this fall, Mississippi Public Universities must also help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly the Delta variant.
San Diego, CAsdfoundation.org

What is Racial Equity?

With a rise in awareness of the disparities that exist between communities based on race and ethnicity, there’s interest in discussing racial equity and social change. However, even as the subject of racial equity enters the discussion, there’s still confusion around what it means and why it’s so important. Defining...
Inside Higher Ed

Husson University President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Robert Clark, the president of Husson University in Bangor, Me., recently tested positive for COVID-19 while on an international cruise. Clark is completing his 10-day quarantine in a hotel and will return to campus early next week before fall semester classes begin on Aug. 30, according to a university spokesperson. He has been asymptomatic.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Vitriol Aimed at Communicators Is Misplaced

This week, I’m watching an all-too-familiar experience for communications professionals unfold as the University of North Carolina social media team is attacked on, ironically, social media for capturing and sharing a campus tradition that some believe should have been canceled during the pandemic. They posted about it, but the decision to hold that event was not made by the social team. In this instance, like many others, communications critiques are a proxy for displeasure with leadership decisions. Viewing them as anything less undermines the feedback to campus leaders, which should inform their strategic next steps.
CollegesCultural Compass

Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The College of Liberal Arts is committed to creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive academic community in which all members are equally respected and valued. We define diversity broadly to include, but not limited to, race, ethnicity, nationality, citizenship, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, (dis)ability, veteran status, and age.
Northfield, MNSt. Olaf College

Equity and Inclusion Update

This is part of a new series of regular updates that Vice President for Equity and Inclusion María Pabón Gautier sends to the campus community. While we’re beginning this new academic year with an optimism built on the way our campus community came together over the past year to protect each other from the pandemic and fight racial injustices, we are still experiencing many uncertainties with COVID-19 as well as the state of the world. Our neighbors in Haiti have been extremely impacted by an earthquake that has devastated an infrastructure that was already suffering. We are also seeing the desperation and pain from many in Afghanistan trying to flee a new regime. Both situations call for us to live into our values “to respond in good will to the needs of neighbor and planet.” An inclusive community not only focuses on its most immediate members, but works internationally for the betterment and enhancement of its surrounding communities and the world.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Most For-Profit Solutions Don’t Threaten Universities’ Core Missions

In a recent piece, Edward Maloney and Joshua Kim lament the “rush of big money into higher education,” which portends the “outsourcing” of “core capacities” to for-profit companies. The piece, while compelling, leans on a few tired assumptions about partnerships between for-profit companies and universities. First, a definitional quibble: Drawing...
Washington StateInside Higher Ed

Washington Governor Orders Vaccines for Higher Ed Employees

Washington State governor Jay Inslee ordered all employees at the state’s public colleges to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported. Inslee’s office said the mandate applies to coaches, including the Washington State University head football coach, Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons.
Educationchronicle-independent.com

Letter: Equity in public schools

During the current national debate about how equity and diversity are addressed in public schools, it has become apparent that many people do not understand the concept of equity and what equity actually means in a public school setting. There appears to be strong misperception that equity means artificially forcing equal outcomes and eliminating merit. This just isn’t accurate.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Equity, Not Equality, in College Admissions

Heading into this fall’s college application cycle, words like “equity” and “access” are shaping conversations at admissions offices as each college works to enroll a more racially and socioeconomically diverse class. These efforts are laudable and needed if higher education is to better reflect American society and create pathways of success for traditionally underrepresented students. Unfortunately, though, college admissions is so steeped in a system that continues to favor the privileged that it is a mistake to assume that students are reviewed equally at the more selective colleges.
Ohio StateCleveland Scene

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Delta variant sweeps across the state, Ohio's public universities are taking a range of protective measures for the upcoming fall semester, from requiring students to report their vaccination status to implementing incentive programs to motivate students to get vaccinated. All 14 state universities are requiring...
Sacramento, CAcomstocksmag.com

Encouraging Economic Equity

In May, Deneva Shelton became the Sacramento community manager for JPMorgan Chase, the multinational financial services company. She is one of 150 new community managers the company plans to hire in the U.S. by the end of 2021 as part of its $30 billion commitment to promote racial equity. Shelton was previously the community engagement program manager for Golden 1 Credit Union, a role that involved managing partnerships with the Sacramento Kings and the California State Fair, and is on the boards for Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program and Improve Your Tomorrow, a nonprofit that aims to increase the college graduation rate for young men of color. Comstock’s spoke to Shelton about key financial tips she hopes to impart to community members in Sacramento and beyond.
Ohio StateAxios

Ohio State University to mandate vaccines for students and staff

Ohio State University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall semester, the institution announced Tuesday. Why it matters: OSU, with some 66,000 students and 30,000 staff, is one of the first large state universities to impose such a widespread vaccine mandate that isn't just for students, the New York Times notes.
Educationabovethelaw.com

Law Professors Saying The N-Word Is Like A Damn Epidemic At Emory Law School

There’s a veritable cottage industry here at Above the Law writing stories of law professors using the full n-word, both in classrooms and less formal settings. It’s deeply disturbing, though fascinating, to document their various reactions to being called out for their use of the racial slur from refusing to apologize to flouting their academic freedom to use the offensive term to claiming reverse discrimination to resigning and at least one professor had a change of heart about the practice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy