With Equity and Justice for All

This is part of a new series of regular updates that Vice President for Equity and Inclusion María Pabón Gautier sends to the campus community. While we’re beginning this new academic year with an optimism built on the way our campus community came together over the past year to protect each other from the pandemic and fight racial injustices, we are still experiencing many uncertainties with COVID-19 as well as the state of the world. Our neighbors in Haiti have been extremely impacted by an earthquake that has devastated an infrastructure that was already suffering. We are also seeing the desperation and pain from many in Afghanistan trying to flee a new regime. Both situations call for us to live into our values “to respond in good will to the needs of neighbor and planet.” An inclusive community not only focuses on its most immediate members, but works internationally for the betterment and enhancement of its surrounding communities and the world.