German Marquez stellar on both sides of the ball as Rockies beat Padres

By Patrick Saunders
Fort Morgan Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe madness just kept coming Tuesday night at Coors Field, where the Rockies socked it to the faltering Padres again with a 7-3 win. Rockies starter German Marquez, who felt sick most of the day, still managed to take a one-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up three home runs in four at-bats as the Padres cut the lead to 4-3. One of the homers was an inside-the-park job by Jake Cronenthworth.

