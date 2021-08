Javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk walked away from the Tokyo Olympics this year with a shiny new silver medal—her reward for a mighty throw of 64.61 m. She went back home with the prestigious honor, but Maria decided she didn’t want to simply let her silver medal be placed in a special case or collect dust inside a wooden cabinet. The Olympian chose to auction the medal off to save the life of an eight-month-old baby boy.