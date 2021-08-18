Conservation finance should not sell itself short
How can professionals who devote their lives to sustaining real places connect in virtual space? Judging from the 2021 Conservation Finance Boot Camp, pretty intensely. Digital again for the first time, the 2021 Conservation Finance Boot Camp drew over 120 professionals from at least six time zones to learn proven techniques for raising capital to preserve natural habitat. The main lessons took in conservation’s rising importance in global capital investment and local projects’ increasingly definable best practices. The world depends on biodiversity, and on-the-ground projects are evolving fast in their own right.www.greenbiz.com
Comments / 0