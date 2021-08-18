Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Conservation finance should not sell itself short

By Alec Appelbaum
GreenBiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can professionals who devote their lives to sustaining real places connect in virtual space? Judging from the 2021 Conservation Finance Boot Camp, pretty intensely. Digital again for the first time, the 2021 Conservation Finance Boot Camp drew over 120 professionals from at least six time zones to learn proven techniques for raising capital to preserve natural habitat. The main lessons took in conservation’s rising importance in global capital investment and local projects’ increasingly definable best practices. The world depends on biodiversity, and on-the-ground projects are evolving fast in their own right.

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permanent Crop#The Nature Conservancy#Biodiversity#Simpsonian#Rrg#Tnc#Success#Digital Express#European#American#Lyme Timber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Introducing our Climate Tech Weekly newsletter

This essay was adapted from the Climate Tech Weekly newsletter, formerly VERGE Weekly. Subscribe here for your free subscription. When the VERGE Weekly newsletter launched nearly 10 years ago, it was primarily the editorial counterpart to our then-nascent VERGE event. Over time, it has morphed to feature deeper coverage of breakthroughs and systemic solutions to the climate crisis.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Partnerships will enable faster, more impactful cuts to carbon emissions

This article is sponsored by Eaton. Headlines with words such as "extreme," "dire" and "unprecedented" have dominated news cycles following the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recently released AR6 Climate Change report. The nearly 4,000-page tome, which details updated science on the physical impacts of climate change, stresses the need to act with urgency to make deep, broad cuts to carbon emissions.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Meeting biodiversity, climate, and water objectives through integrated strategies

We are collectively failing to conserve the world's biodiversity and to mobilize natural solutions to help curb global warming. A new study carried out by the Nature Map Consortium shows that managing a strategically placed 30% of land for conservation could safeguard 70% of all considered terrestrial plant and vertebrate animal species, while simultaneously conserving more than 62% of the world's above and below ground vulnerable carbon, and 68% of all clean water.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Advice for scaling nature-based carbon removal programs

This article is sponsored by Native. In their suggested approach to reach the aims of the Paris Agreement, Johan Rockström and other scientists advise we need to decarbonize transportation systems, built environments and energy infrastructure, as well as transform agriculture "from a source of emissions to a store of carbon."
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Why utilities should reimagine their tax and finance functions

Today, amid evolving demands from customers, regulators and shareholders, utilities are facing increased pressure to incorporate more renewable energy generation sources into the business and integrate more digital technology into their operations to deliver safe, reliable energy to their customers. Power and utility (P&U) companies need to innovate while managing risks, managing their workforce and digitally transforming their back-office functions — and they must have capital free to do so.
AgricultureGreenBiz

Sustainability teams need forestry and natural resource experts

Soon after a tech company announced its ambition to become carbon neutral, a senior executive from its sustainability department called one of us for advice on developing and implementing a well-rounded nature-based solutions strategy. In their own words, "… we see a lot of corporations handwaving at nature-based solutions, but...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Should I sell my rentals in a hot market?

It has been a blazing hot real estate market lately, with a shortage of available houses for sale and new construction too pricey (think lumber prices, tariffs, and other factors) to keep up. The demand for rentals has also skyrocketed in most places and with it, rental rates. With rental...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

DS Smith explores seaweed as alternative packaging material

Seaweed could soon be harvested to make packaging, with the fiber having been earmarked as a potential sustainable alternative to conventional wood and paper material by global packaging company DS Smith. As demand for sustainable goods increases, the firm revealed last week that it is exploring the use of seaweed...
EconomyGreenBiz

The path to personal sustainability in ESG

For many working in corporate sustainability, the past months have been a seesaw of emotional highs and lows. On the one hand, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have entered a golden age of interest from investors, customers, employees and even policymakers. ESG skills and services are in such high demand that there is an unprecedented war for talent.
Agriculturewnax.com

Soil Health Group Advises Growers To Keep Residue On Their Fields

Keeping soils healthy during drought can be a challenge and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition says its critical that residue remain on the field if its left behind following harvest of the cash crop. Coalition Coordinator Cindy Zenk says residue needs to be left on to protect the soil.
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Human Waste Is Nutrient-Rich – It Can Be Used To Sustain Agriculture and Improve Economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology, and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
Alaska Stateworldanimalnews.com

Federal Court Blocks Massive Arctic Oil & Gas Project In Alaska After Officials Failed To Properly Examine Risks To Climate & Polar Bears

Last week, a federal court in Alaska revoked the approval of a large oil and gas project known as the Willow Master Development Plan in Alaska’s Western Arctic. The project was approved by the Trump administration, but was being defended in court by the current administration, despite its climate action pledges and temporary suspension of fossil fuel leasing on public lands.
AnimalsNewswise

To Understand Future Habitat Needs for Chimpanzees, Look to the Past

Newswise — A new study provides insight into where chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) avoided climate instability during glacial and interglacial periods in Africa over the past 120,000 years. Using bioclimatic variables and other data, the study identified previously unknown swaths of habitat, rich in figs and palms, where chimps rode out the changes seen since the Last Interglacial period.
AnimalsNewswise

Bird communities threatened by urbanization

Newswise — Urbanization is one of the most drastic forms of land-use change, and its negative consequences on biodiversity have been studied extensively in temperate countries such as Germany. However, less research has been conducted in tropical regions from the Global South, where most of the ongoing and future urbanization hotspots are located, and little is known about its effects on agricultural biodiversity and associated ecosystems. A research team from the University of Göttingen and the University of Hohenheim, in collaboration with the University of Agricultural Sciences of Bangalore in India, investigated the effects of urbanization on farmland bird communities in and around Bangalore, a city of over 10 million inhabitants in South India. They found that urbanization homogenizes farmland bird communities, filtering out species with certain functional traits, such as insect-eating birds, which are important for pest control. The results were published in Global Change Biology.
Personal FinanceRegister Citizen

4 Personal Finance Tips Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Being an entrepreneur is a lot more demanding — both physically and mentally — than most people think. The majority of entrepreneurs work far more than 40 hours a week, and most don’t make nearly as much money as they would if they were working a corporate job in a comparable field.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Hidrovía: the Government created a state entity that will collect tolls and control the concessionaire

For him decree 556/2021, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the Government created the National Entity for Control and Management of the Waterway, “A decentralized body with administrative, functional and economic-financial autarky”, which will operate within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation, to manage the Paraná Paraguay waterway from the State.
Politicssouthernminn.com

DNR pursues future funding framework for outdoor recreation, conservation

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is embarking on a transformational effort, in collaboration with Minnesotans, to identify a new funding framework for outdoor recreation and conservation. The goal is to ensure the DNR can serve new, returning, and long-time outdoor enthusiasts, and sustainably manage the state’s natural resources for generations to come.
California Statevegetablegrowersnews.com

California farmers hit by wildfires and drought can get disaster aid

California farmers hit by wildfires and drought can get disaster aid. California agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

US can’t meet climate goals while spending billions on gas infrastructure

America’s gas utilities spent $21 billion on gas distribution infrastructure in 2019, more than four times what they spent just a decade prior. This dramatic increase deepens the country’s reliance on a system that delivers fossil gas to millions of homes and businesses and compounds the challenge of transitioning to a cleaner, healthier alternative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy