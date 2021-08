After trying year in pandemic, lack of fans, the Bucks aim to be gold standard at 1A. St. Paul's volleyball has been an absolute powerhouse over the past decade, including an abbreviated and highly unusual 2020-21 season. The Bucks racked up a 13-5 record during the pandemic season, good enough for second in the ever-competitive Casco League. The 13 wins across all competition were tied for fifth most at the 1A level during the season, and the team reached the finals of the 1A State Invitational before falling to The Valley 10 League's Damascus Christian.