JACK D. BARKER was born July 17, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Jack E. and Thelma I. Barker. He peacefully passed away on August 16 at his residence in Florida. Jack was a 1957 graduate of Avonmore High School before joining the Army, enlisting as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. In November of 1961, he met his soon-to-be wife while out with friends. He was challenged by his buddies that he could not get a date with the young lady sitting at the bar. He lost the bet that night, but married her just 2 months later on January 12, 1962. Jack and Fran were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in January.