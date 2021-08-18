Aug. 18, 2021

The 2021 Henry County Fair is now history, and we have to wait about 357 days until we visit with friends at the 2022 event. Ann and I completed two shifts at the Lions Ice Cream stand, and I just may have been dipping in my sleep come Wednesday night. I have always contended that spending five hours with three other people in a 10 by 10 building gives one plenty of time to get to know those people much better. It might be work to dip umpteen scoops of ice cream, but in between those moments we have plenty of time to visit with each other, as well as with the customers.