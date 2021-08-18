Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Wofford College Announces Recommendations From Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Study

spartanburg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wofford College community spent nine months participating in a process that involved reviewing and reflecting on the college’s past, present and future. A 16-member task force consisting of students, faculty, staff and trustees led the college’s justice, equity, diversity and inclusion process and made 30 recommendations to the board of trustees after the 2020-21 academic year.

www.spartanburg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#College Board#Slavery#Inclusion Study#United Methodist#Wofford Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy