Wofford College Announces Recommendations From Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Study
The Wofford College community spent nine months participating in a process that involved reviewing and reflecting on the college’s past, present and future. A 16-member task force consisting of students, faculty, staff and trustees led the college’s justice, equity, diversity and inclusion process and made 30 recommendations to the board of trustees after the 2020-21 academic year.www.spartanburg.com
