SailPoint Workflows enables customers to automate security tasks with no coding required

SailPoint unveils the next generation of identity security during opening keynote at Navigate 2021. Imagine a digital ecosystem where every type of contributor has the right technology access they need to do their job, exactly when they need it. Imagine these decisions happening dynamically, intuitively and intelligently; with access being delivered seamlessly across all types of applications, data and infrastructure. Imagine today’s hybrid workforce working with greater freedom and greater security. This is the future of the identity-driven enterprise and one that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. , the leader in enterprise identity security, unveiled during the opening keynote at Navigate 2021.