Drake shares the unexpected side effect of COVID-19

 8 days ago

The artist of Wants & Needs has a warning about the effects of COVID-19. All summer long, Drake fans have been wondering when his sixth studio album will be released. But on Monday, August 16, the rapper shed some light on his private life, including the revelation that he was personally affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

