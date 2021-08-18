Drake shares the unexpected side effect of COVID-19

Drake says COVID-19 caused hair loss that inspired heart buzz-cut "Don't diss!" That was Drake's request of a fan who teased him on Instagram about the heart shape he had etched into the crown of his hairline this spring and summer. Turns out he was just making the best of a coronavirus side effect. "That heart is stressed 💀😭," the fan wrote alongside two photos of the singer. Drake responded, telling the person, "I had COVID that s— grew in weird I had to start again 😂. It's coming back don't diss." Last fall, Alyssa Milano showed off the hair loss she was experiencing as a result of contracting COVID-19, telling followers on Twitter it had been an "extreme" amount of hair. According to a recent Indiana University study cited by Yahoo, hair loss seems to affect about 33 percent of patients suffering from the virus. It's not clear when Drake tested positive.
Comments / 0