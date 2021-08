You can’t find answers to everything in a book — mistakes have to be made to learn. You won’t be perfect so how you dust yourself off and get back up is pretty important. I really try not to regret any of my past mistakes, I believe I am where I am today because of the difficult lessons I’ve learned along the way. Again, I always try to keep in mind that my biggest deal hasn’t even happened yet. This helps me get back up on my feet when I’m knocked down. I remember why I’m in this industry and why I love my job.