Taco Bell has created some truly iconic food items in the past, such as its famous Mexican Pizza. According to Restaurant Business Online, this dish was launched in 1988 with the promising tagline: "it's like pizza, but it's different." The menu item basically had a couple of tortilla shells that were filled with beans and ground beef along with toppings like cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and onions. Much to the disappointment of many customers, the brand decided to get rid of the iconic dish during the pandemic.