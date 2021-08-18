4 Middle Eastern series to take note and watch on Netflix

For many of us Westerners, the word “Babel” conjures the Biblical story of the Tower of Babel, erected by Babylonians who aimed to reach for the heavens and incurred God’s wrath for their arrogance. But that’s not where Marwan Kandeel, the owner of De Babel — an upbeat Middle Eastern fast-casual in North Scottsdale — was going with the name at all. “Babel” is also the Hebrew word for Babylon, one of the ancient world’s most splendid cities, part of a once-great kingdom and therefore the seat of culture and fabulous food. Given the allusion, it’s safe to assume that Kandeel, who grew up in Jordan and spent 25 years in Dubai, operating corporate entities such as Cinnabon and Five Guys, aspires to Middle Eastern fast-casual greatness here, and he pretty much achieves it — despite the occasional misfire.