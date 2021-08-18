Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why is everyone talking about Joe Keery’s hair?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reference to the hair of Joe Keery in Free Guy it rekindled a topic of conversation that seems to never go out of style. And is that the actor who also played Steve Harrington in Stranger Things stands out for a cut of fur distinctive and that many users on social networks usually flatter. After everyone insists on knowing the secret behind his hairstyle, the actor revealed that he does not wash his hair and that he rarely touches it.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Style#Hair Care#Gq#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hair CarePosted by
GQMagazine

Joe Keery Levels Up

He doesn't wash his hair. He rarely even touches it, except during moments of contemplation, when his fingers will comb the fallen front strands back into an upward swell that maintains an anime level of consistency. He does not “get” haircuts in the way most people get haircuts—by asking for and then paying for them. Haircuts simply happen to him, in the way a belly rub happens to a dog on a walk.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery admits he barely washes his hair…if ever

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has offered his two cents into the ongoing celebrity bathing habits debate. Speaking to GQ, the 29-year-old actor revealed that he not only doesn’t wash his hair, he also rarely ventures into the barber’s chair. Keery said he doesn’t “get” haircuts, but that they “simply happen” to him as part of his job.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Joe Keery Admits Sharing Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers

The premise of Stranger Things Season 4 has been a huge mystery for some time now. However, you might already know what's happening in the series if you have met Joe Keery. The Free Guy star has just admitted that he has been sharing Season 4 spoilers for some time now.
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy: Why Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Was Nervous For The Movie

20th Century Studios' Free Guy not only stars Ryan Reynolds, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but features a number of famous faces all around him. Primetime Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars opposite him with Marvel director Taika Waititi also appearing, even the late Alex Trebek, former host of Jeopardy!, appears. Another cast member is Stranger Things' Joe Keery, who says that the famous faces all around him were intimidating. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Keery confided that his time working with director Shawn Levy on the Netflix series put him at ease but he was still nervous stepping onto set.
MoviesWGRZ TV

Joe Keery's Proudest Moment on 'Free Guy'? Making Taika Waititi Giggle (Exclusive)

Joe Keery didn't have a cheat code to getting cast in Free Guy. Despite having starred in three seasons of Strangers Things -- which is executive produced and frequently directed by Shawn Levy -- the 29 year old still had to audition the old-fashioned way for Levy's newest big screen blockbuster. "Obviously, we had a relationship from working on Stranger Things," Keery says over Zoom. "But besides that show, I really haven't done too much stuff. So, I kind of had to prove that I could do it."
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Joe Keery gained a 'deep appreciation of Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy

Joe Keery has revealed that he gained a "deep appreciation" of Ryan Reynolds after starring alongside him in 'Free Guy'. Joe Keery gained a "deep appreciation" of Ryan Reynolds after working together on 'Free Guy'. The 29-year-old actor features in the sci-fi action comedy as Walter 'Keys' McKeys and felt...
Celebrities975thefanatic.com

Actor Joe Keery Talks “Free Guy” Throwing Out The First Pitch At The Phillies, And Stranger Things

Actor Joe Keery (Steve from Stranger Things) Joined Pat Egan from the John Kincade Show to discuss the new movie “Free Guy.” Joe stars in the movie with Ryan Reynolds, and Taika Waititi. Joe discussed what attracted him to the movie, working with director Shawn Levy again (Stranger Things) throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game and his word to describe the new season of Stranger Things.
MoviesCollider

Joe Keery on ‘Free Guy’ and His Relationship with Social Media

With director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Joe Keery about making the awesome action comedy. During the interview, Keery talked about what it was like watching the film for the first time, what might surprise people to learn about the making of the film, his relationship with social media, and why he loved working with Shawn Levy on both Free Guy and Stranger Things.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Free Guy: Shawn Levy, Joe Keery, and Jodie Comer talk video games, Mariah Carey, and possible sequel

Free Guy may be a video game movie, but it's not just a movie for people who play video games. As director Shawn Levy tells GamesRadar+, it's bigger than that. "I confess I was a casual gamer at best before I made Free Guy," Levy says. "In fact, in my first conversation with Ryan, I was like, I don't know that I'm the guy, because I'm not hardcore, as far as gaming. And Ryan was like, 'Well, neither am I. That's why it's perfect. Let's just get it right, but make a movie that's bigger than a video game.' And I think one of the keys of directing is admitting what you don't know. So I spent months consulting with and talking with game designers, coders, video game publishers, really learning about the details of that industry and of that culture."
TV SeriesPosted by
GQMagazine

Joe Keery Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube

On this episode of Actually Me, Stranger Things' Joe Keery goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia and Reddit. What will happen to Steve in season 4 of Stranger Things? How does one get hair like his? Who runs the Kurt Kunkle Instagram account? What Hogwarts house is he?
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Michael Nader Dead At 76

Michael Nader (ex-Dimitri, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Dex, DYNASTY) passed away at the age of 76, Michael Fairman is reporting exclusively. The actor died on August 23 from an untreatable cancer. To read the full article, click here.
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy