When does Secrets of a Marriage premiere on HBO Max?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBet for new content and originals is, obviously, the key of the companies of entertainment to compete for the position of the best streaming platform. In this way and with a catalog that does not stop growing, HBO Max announced the premiere of a limited series directed by Hagai Levi and starring Oscar Isaac Y Jessica Chastain. Is about Secrets of a Marriage, which launched its trailer hours ago and generated great expectations among users.

