When does Secrets of a Marriage premiere on HBO Max?

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.