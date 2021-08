Covid-19 has morphed into a religion for the ruling elite. The CDC has become its Vatican, Joe Biden is St. Joseph and Anthony Fauci is its bishop. Vaccines have become the holy water of the woke. Anyone who questions their methodology or mask mandates is blasphemous. You are labeled a conspiracy theorist, Trump supporter or white supremacist who is excommunicated from social media and society. It is confounding, seeing the Democrats’ holier-than-thou attitude toward vaccines, since some were skeptical when President Trump rolled it out. Even Dr. Fauci said at first that Covid mania was overblown and masks are not needed.