Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Life does not have to be filled with such emptiness

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 8 days ago

Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name?. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was… considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23). What a marvelous declaration. The people of Athens had not stopped to consider their dark side. They had been too busy making gods like themselves.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H S Dear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Greece
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Rest, Holiness at Erma Camp

ERMA – Soft breezes, shade trees, and flowers create a calming atmosphere off Seashore Road. Beneath a canopy of trees, the Cape May Holiness Erma Camp offers a retreat from the pressures of daily life. It’s easy to drive by and not even notice it.  . Camp staff opened the doors...
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
Religionam630theword.com

7 Characteristics of a Church that Glorifies God

As I begin this article, I have before me a recipe for French Strawberry Crepes, a treat that is loved around the world. Of course, having strawberries in a bowl alone is not enough to produce the full delicacy of a strawberry crepe. According to the recipe in front of me, one needs to add ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, water, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar to get the flavor that makes strawberry crepes famous.
Religionelizabethton.com

God will abolish evil when Christ returns

Dear Rev. Graham: The more news I watch the more convinced I am that the Bible is right in predicting the conditions of the world when the end times near. Why do so many people blame God for problems the human race creates? — E.T. Dear E.T.: Jesus spoke of...
Religiongenesis-umc.org

40 Verses to Ignite Your Faith

LIFT (Ladies in Faith Together) is a ladies’ Bible study that meets Tuesdays at 10:00 am via ZOOM. All ladies are invited. Our next study is “40 Verses to Ignite Your Faith” by Laurie Short. We hope that you will join us September 7 – October 26 for “Fresh wisdom, guidance, and encouragement that will help you seek and experience God in new, dynamic ways.”
ReligionNewnan Times-Herald

Same song, fourth verse

Many of us have heard different versions of the following story. This version seems more apropos to our time:. A man and his family were quarantined in their house during a pandemic. That night the father prayed to God for help to keep him and his family healthy. So that...
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

WORDS FOR LIVING: Self-esteem, wedding garments and Jesus

Self-esteem refers to how we value and perceive ourselves. Some studies reveal that self-esteem increases with age, peaking around age 60 and then leveling off until about 70, then decline begins to set in up until our 90s. That’s good news for many, especially those who worry about the self-esteem...
Religionpraisebaltimore.com

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Do You Really Need Everything You Have?

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Luke 12:33 Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. Here Luke is telling the believer that wealth is nothing if you can’t share it with those who are less fortunate. in sharing, it gives you an opportunity to represent the kingdom of God. Share your wealth and share the goodness of God. These acts will be stored as treasures in Heaven. After all you have what you have because of the generosity of Christ. Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:
ReligionBrunswick News

Many people trust more in worry than trusting God

My pastor says that worrying is sinful. If so, I am a big sinner, but I cannot conquer it no matter what I do. I read books on it and have even sought help from a doctor. What does the Bible say about it?. — W.M. Dear W.M.: We must...
ReligionBrunswick News

Following Jesus isn't always easy

Have you ever struggled to follow Jesus Christ? Have you ever failed in your walk with God? I know I have before, and I am sure I probably will again. There are times when it is not easy to follow Him. There are times when I have struggled with obedience and fully saying yes. Isn’t it supposed to be easy to follow Jesus though? Shouldn’t he always bless us, take care of us, and make all of our problems go away? Isn’t that part of His job description?
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Friendship Bible to begin in September

SIOUX CENTER—After a COVID-19 induced long separation, Friendship Bible Study students are eager to reunite with former mentors and meet new ones. New ones: Is God calling you to spend an hour — approximately three times a month — with a new friend?. The Friendship program nurtures the spiritual growth...
Religionmovieguide.org

‘Korean Soul’ Champions Christ on AGT With Gospel-Style Renditions

‘Korean Soul’ Champions Christ on AGT With Gospel-Style Renditions. A group of four South Koreans impressed judges on their on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT with gospel-style music. Their performance earned them four “yeses” from the panel of AGT judges. The quartet, which goes by the name of Korean Soul, hopes to...
Religionbiblestudytools.com

Crucifixion of Jesus - Bible Story

The crucifixion of Jesus is recorded in the New Testament books, known as the Gospels - Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. This Bible story is the central summary of the saving Gospel of Jesus. Jesus had prophesied of his death in Matthew "from that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life." Jesus understood that his life would be required as a sacrifice for the sins of man.

Comments / 0

Community Policy