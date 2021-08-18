Life does not have to be filled with such emptiness
Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name?. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was… considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23). What a marvelous declaration. The people of Athens had not stopped to consider their dark side. They had been too busy making gods like themselves.thebrunswicknews.com
