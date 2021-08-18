Life does not have to be filled with such emptiness

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Luke 12:33 Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. Here Luke is telling the believer that wealth is nothing if you can’t share it with those who are less fortunate. in sharing, it gives you an opportunity to represent the kingdom of God. Share your wealth and share the goodness of God. These acts will be stored as treasures in Heaven. After all you have what you have because of the generosity of Christ. Check out what Pastor Warren says about it: