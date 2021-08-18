My brother just hurt my feelings and ego

In his book The Genesis of Ethics,, Rabbi Burton Visotzky writes about the ethics of life together on display in the biblical book of Genesis: “Read simply, in fact, Genesis is an ugly little soap opera about a dysfunctional family. Four generations of that family dynasty are charted, their foibles exposed and all the dirty laundry, as it were, hung out in public for millions to see. It is a story about rape, incest, murder, deception, brute force, sex, and blood lust … When we read of the dysfunctional family with strong lust and murderous intentions, we recognize that it is our family — although we may be reluctant to admit this revelation out loud.”