Managing Social Anxiety Disorder

This post was written by Jeri Forrest, MSSA, LCSW, therapist, Employee Assistance Program, Parkview Health. There are many times in life when we have to navigate a barrage of changes, whether it be when we graduate high school, get married, start a career or a new business, grow our family or survive an unexpected upheaval, like a global pandemic. During these times, we are adjusting to various changes and are forced to make decisions. For example, with the pandemic, we were continually adjusting to sheltering in place, canceled events, working from home or not working, virtual learning for our children, limited to no contact with our friends and family and increased concern for our health and the health of our loved ones. During these times in life, you may notice you feel overwhelmed, lonely, confused, ambivalent, fatigued, depressed and/or anxious amongst other things.