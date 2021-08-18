Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Managing Social Anxiety Disorder

Medscape News
 8 days ago

Priyam K. Mithawala, PharmD, BCPS; Natai M. Thomas, PharmD Candidate 2022. Anxiety disorders, which are the most common psychiatric illnesses, often go undiagnosed or undertreated. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) involves the persistent, intense fear of being observed or judged in social situations, such as public speaking or interactive settings, and affects a person's quality of life by impacting relationships, work or school, and social activities. Common comorbidities in patients with SAD include cardiovascular, neurologic, gastrointestinal, respiratory, autoimmune, and endocrine disorders. Psychological and pharmacologic approaches are used to treat SAD. It is important to consider treatment guidelines and patient-related factors in choosing the best therapy for a patient with SAD, and pharmacists' comprehensive knowledge of drugs and ability to evaluate drug therapy are essential in treatment management.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#Social Anxiety Disorder#Mental Disorders#Dsm 5#Dsm Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
HealthMedicalXpress

Some opiates help mitigate fear, anxiety, manage pain

Pharmacologists are working to help mitigate the detrimental side effects of opiates, including addiction, respiratory depression, constipation and alcohol use. Many pharmacologists are doing this by developing drugs that target the G-protein pathway, rather than the β-arrestin pathway, which historically has been associated only with adverse effects of opioids. However,...
HealthPsych Centra

Can Anxiety Cause Your Skin to Itch?

You’re anxious, and your skin keeps itching. Are these symptoms related?. Though you might not think it, your skin can reveal some of your deepest emotions. Just think about the last time you blushed from embarrassment or felt goosebumps while listening to inspiring music. Anxiety, in particular, has several ways...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are people with bipolar disorder more intelligent?

Some research suggests that those with bipolar disorder may indeed be more likely to have above-average intelligence and creativity, although a causal relationship hasn’t been established yet. These IQ measurements have typically been done before the onset of bipolar disorder. In other words, it seems many people who have bipolar...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Used for the treatment of depression that does not respond to standard antidepressant medications, the anesthesia drug ketamine—and the related drug esketamine, recently approved for depression treatment—has no important adverse effects on memory, attention, or other cognitive processes, concludes a systematic review of medical research in the September/October issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry.
Women's HealthADDitude

“Could I Be Autistic, Too?” Signs of Autism in Women with ADHD

ADHD is traditionally thought of as a little boy’s disorder, and doctors are less likely to pick up on inattentive-type symptoms that don’t overtly disrupt a classroom or home. For these reasons and many more, it can be challenging to receive an accurate ADHD diagnosis as a female. It’s equally...
Healthspring.org.uk

How Ketamine Prevents Depression Rapidly, But There Are Side-Effects

Researchers have identified how ketamine has an antidepressant effect. The discovery that the anaesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised hopes of finding new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now identified novel mechanistic insights how the drug exerts its antidepressant effect. The findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

How Does a Person With Anxiety Feel?

Many of us experience stress or feel anxious from time to time. For most people, these feelings are brief. But for others, these feelings can become so severe and overwhelming that it interferes with their ability to function in their daily lives. If this happens, the condition is classified as an anxiety disorder.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Coping With My Bipolar Disorder

Coping with bipolar disorder at home is not easy. It is not as easy as it might have been if I had never gotten bipolar in the first place. Coping with my bipolar disorder at home began when I was diagnosed with it in my late teens. I was prescribed mood stabilizers which helped to keep me more stable during the manic episodes but they also made me feel terrible. In addition, living on mood stabilizers made it difficult for me to leave the house because my moods would get so out of control that I would feel like a disaster.
Yogaparkview.com

Tips for managing anxiety during continuous change

This post was written by Jeri Forrest, MSSA, LCSW, therapist, Employee Assistance Program, Parkview Health. There are many times in life when we have to navigate a barrage of changes, whether it be when we graduate high school, get married, start a career or a new business, grow our family or survive an unexpected upheaval, like a global pandemic. During these times, we are adjusting to various changes and are forced to make decisions. For example, with the pandemic, we were continually adjusting to sheltering in place, canceled events, working from home or not working, virtual learning for our children, limited to no contact with our friends and family and increased concern for our health and the health of our loved ones. During these times in life, you may notice you feel overwhelmed, lonely, confused, ambivalent, fatigued, depressed and/or anxious amongst other things.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Exploring Recreational Screen Time and Social Anxiety in Adolescents

Sarah West, MS Ed, RN; Rachael Puszczynski, BSN, RN; Tanya Cohn, PhD, MEd, RN. Objective: The purpose of this exploratory descriptive correlational study was to examine relationships between adolescent screen time and social anxiety. A secondary purpose was to explore sex-specific relationships between adolescent screen time and social anxiety. Method:...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Is borderline personality disorder genetic?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition characterized by instability in moods, self-image, and behavior. People with BPD may have unstable relationships; intense episodes of anger, anxiety, or depression; and impulsive, even self-harming, actions.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Poverty Can Impact Mental and Physical Health

Living in poverty is linked to reduced lifespan, increased hospitalizations and a higher risk of mental and physical health problems. Affordable housing and livable wages can help improve the mental and physical health of individuals. Providing adequate housing and livable wages may be a cost-effective way to prevent illness and...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Conferences and Confidence: How to manage anxiety at work events

The work event. A term that, for some, denotes networking opportunities, a nice break from the office 9-5, and perhaps some questionably beige canapés. For others, an invitation to a work event brings with it a cold, sinking feeling: it’s out of routine, it’s in an unfamiliar place, you’ll be expected to mingle with people you don’t know well (if it all)… Then there’s the pressure to positively represent your company, take in all the information, and better yourself as an employee. If you’re naturally introverted, the prospect of a work event is nerve-wracking – and if you struggle with anxiety, it can feel thoroughly overwhelming.
Kids10NEWS

Here are three steps to combat social anxiety in kids amid pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids across Tampa Bay are back in school, but returning to more normal social activities is a struggle for some families, amid concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, director of Psychology & Neuropsychology at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital gives us three things to...
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

Managing back-to-school anxiety in advance of first day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many area school districts are preparing to welcome students for a new calendar year, while parents try to ease the back-to-school nerves their children may be experiencing. It’s natural to feel some anxiety as that first day of school approaches. For high school students specifically, the...
HealthNature.com

The enhancing effects of testosterone in exposure treatment for social anxiety disorder: a randomized proof-of-concept trial

Individuals with a social anxiety disorder (SAD) show hypofunctioning of the hypothalamus–pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is linked to social fear and avoidance behavior. As testosterone administration has been shown to facilitate social-approach behavior in this population, it may enhance the effectiveness of exposure treatment. In this proof-of-concept study, we performed a randomized clinical assay in which 55 women diagnosed with SAD received two exposure therapy sessions. Session 1 was supplemented with either testosterone (0.50 mg) or placebo. Next, transfer effects of testosterone augmentation on within-session subjective fear responses and SAD symptom severity were assessed during a second, unenhanced exposure session (session 2) and at a 1-month follow-up, respectively. The participants having received testosterone showed a more reactive fear pattern, with higher peaks and steeper reductions in fear levels in session 2. Post-hoc exploration of moderating effects of endogenous testosterone levels, revealed that this pattern was specific for women with high basal testosterone, both in the augmented and in the transfer session. In contrast, the participants with low endogenous testosterone showed reduced peak fear levels throughout session 1, again with transfer to the unenhanced session. Testosterone did not significantly affect self-reported anxiety. The effects of testosterone supplementation on fear levels show transfer to non-enhanced exposure, with effects being modulated by endogenous testosterone. These first preliminary results indicate that testosterone may act on important fear mechanisms during exposure, providing the empirical groundwork for further exploration of multi-session testosterone-enhanced exposure treatment for SAD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy