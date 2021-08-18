Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

Carolyn Lewis, age 87, died Aug. 12, 2021 at Eagle Crest Nursing Home in Ash Flat, Arkansas. Carolyn was born March 15, 1934 in Wellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Wilma Kalkwarf. Carolyn Lewis married Sandford Lewis on Sept. 21, 1951. Sandford Lewis died in Ash Flat, Cherokee Village on Aug. 2, 1998. Carolyn loved arts and crafts, fishing, gardening and traveled some. She spent more time with family. Carolyn retired from Payless Shoe Store after 25 years. After she retired they moved to Cherokee Village, Arkansas after living most of her life in Iowa.