After causing schedule havoc throughout last football season, the COVID-19 pandemic already has affected a handful of area teams as they prepare for the 2021 campaign. Greenhill was prompted to cancel its season-opening clash with SPC rival ESD because of health and safety protocols. The school also scrapped its scrimmage last week against Grapevine Faith. As of now, the Hornets will start their season on Sept. 3 at home against Houston St. John’s.