Redfin reports the home market may be slowing with 5% of sellers dropping their prices in recent weeks. “The housing market is less hectic than it was in early spring, but it’s still far from typical. The move to a less imbalanced market is happening slowly,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “As we approach the beginning of back-to-school season, home prices typically cool, supply winds down, and homes take longer to sell. All that’s happening, just very slowly. I don’t think the housing market will return to a fully typical state anytime soon, but we are starting to trend in that direction.”