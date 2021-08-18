Cancel
Logan Webb, Giants extend Mets' skid to five games

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 8 days ago
Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria homered to back the strong pitching of right-hander Logan Webb on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight over the visiting New York Mets with a 3-2 victory.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who lost their fifth straight to fall under .500 at 59-60 and 4 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Leaders of the N.L. West, the Giants needed just eight pitches to jump to a 2-0 lead as LaMonte Wade Jr. singled on Marcus Stroman’s second offering and, six pitches later, La Stella bombed just his second home run of the season to center field.

A brilliant pitchers’ duel between Webb (7-3) and Stroman (8-12) ensued, with neither team scoring again until Longoria smacked his 10th homer of the year leading off the bottom of the seventh for a 3-0 lead.

Longoria’s blast, which also came against Stroman, made him the ninth Giants player with at least 10 home runs this year.

Alonso got the Mets back within striking distance in the eighth against Webb when he followed a pinch-hit single by Dominic Smith to lead off the inning with his 26th homer, a one-out shot to left-center, to make it 3-2.

Webb was pulled at that point, charged with two runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. It was his 11th straight start in which he allowed two or fewer runs. He walked one and struck out eight.

Left-hander Tony Watson retired both batters he faced to complete the eighth, before Dominic Leone stranded the potential tying run at second base in the ninth by striking out Kevin Pillar for his third career save, his first this season.

Stroman was pulled after seven innings, having allowed three runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out nine.

Longoria went 3-for-3 for the Giants, who improved to 7-1 on a nine-game homestand that ends Wednesday afternoon with a third game against the Mets.

Michael Conforto had a double for New York, the game’s only extra-base hit other than the three home runs. The Mets out-hit the Giants 8-5.

--Field Level Media

