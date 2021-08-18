Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Daniel Johnson homer helps Indians past Twins

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlaLs_0bUvyyPD00

EditorsNote: 8th graf, add missing word ‘and’

Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and Eli Morgan pitched six shutout innings to earn the win as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins, 3-1, on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Johnson had two hits and Yu Chang doubled and scored a run for the Indians, who evened the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

Morgan (2-5), who pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, allowed three singles and walked two while striking out eight to earn his second major league win. His first came seven starts earlier on June 28 against Detroit.

Emmanuel Clase struck out two of the three batters he faced during a 1-2-3 ninth that saw him hit 100.3 mph or higher on the radar gun on nine cutters, including three at 101.6 mph, while garnering his 17th save.

Jorge Polanco had two hits for Minnesota, which had a three-game winning streak snapped while finishing 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Bailey Ober (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Twins missed a golden opportunity to take control of the game in the second inning when Josh Donaldson led off with a single and Luis Arraez and Mitch Garver followed with walks to load the bases. But Morgan got of the jam by striking out Miguel Sano and then getting Rob Refsnyder to hit into a 1-2-3 double play on a checked-swing comebacker.

Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the fifth when Chang led off with a double off the bottom of the wall in right field and scored two pitches later on Johnson’s third home run of the season, a 425-foot drive into the plaza behind the bleachers in right.

The Indians extended the lead to 3-0 with an unearned run in the sixth. Amed Rosario led off with a bloop single and then advanced to third when Jose Ramirez’s hard grounder caromed off the arm of Sano for an error. Wilson Ramos followed with a sacrifice fly that Refsnyder caught while crashing into the wall in center. Refsnyder then whirled and threw to Andrelton Simmons, who doubled Ramirez off first.

The Twins managed just one run in the eighth despite once again loading the bases with no outs as reliever Trevor Stephan walked pinch hitter Nick Gordon, Max Kepler and Brent Rooker to open the inning. James Karinchak replaced Stephan and Polanco then drove in Gordon with a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1. But Karinchak got out of the jam by striking out Donaldson and getting Arraez to ground out.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Wilson Ramos
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Daniel Johnson starting for Cleveland Tuesday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Daniel Johnson is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Johnson is getting the nod in left field while batting seventh in the order against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Our models project Johnson for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Hunter Renfroe homers twice as Red Sox outslug Twins

Hunter Renfroe homered twice and had five RBIs as the host Boston Red Sox held off the Minnesota Twins 11-9 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Enrique Hernandez and Travis Shaw went deep, Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Red Sox won for the third time in their past four games.
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

There Will Never Be Another Hitter Like Miguel Cabrera

Batting in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Miguel Cabrera connected with a 1-1 pitch from lefty Steven Matz and sent it about 400 feet over the scoreboard in right center field. The blast made Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and...
MLBTwinkie Town

Red Sox 11, Twins 9: Comeback falls short

There was a lot of offense tonight from both the Red Sox and the Twins. Griffin Jax, who had been on a bit of a hot stretch, struggled after the first trip through the Red Sox lineup. The same could be said for the Red Sox rookie starter, Tanner Houck, who couldn’t complete 5 innings.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Jed Lowrie's 3-run homer lifts A's past Indians

Jed Lowrie belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to fuel the surging Oakland Athletics to a 6-3 victory over the host Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Elvis Andrus homered to lead off the eighth inning and Matt Chapman had an RBI single among his two hits for the Athletics, who have won six in a row. Oakland will vie for a sweep of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.
MLBFOX Sports

Reyes' 451-foot homer leads Indians past Rangers 7-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes drove a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers — one of four solo homers hit by Cleveland — and the Indians beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday night. Reyes’ blast off Wes Benjamin in the seventh landed about two-thirds of the way...
MLBKEYT

Polanco’s 10th-inning double lifts Twins past Indians, 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco doubled with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Max Kepler and give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians. It was the second straight walk-off win for the Twins, who’ve won eight of 11. Polanco had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay Sunday. Minnesota last had back-t-back walk-off wins Sept. 13-14, 2017. Polanco lined a double down the right-field line off Nick Wittgren (2-6). Caleb Thielbar (5-0), Minnesota’s fourth reliever, pitched a 1-2-3 final inning.
MLBThe Herald

Clement hits 2 homers to lead Indians past Tigers, 7-4

DETROIT – Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night. Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Homers at Triple-A

Buxton (finger) went 1-for-3 with a home run Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul. It was second game with St. Paul during a rehab assignment. It's not clear how long Buxton will be at Triple-A before he's activated from the injured list. It's possible he could be activated early this week.
MLBYardbarker

Should Adalberto Mondesi move to centerfield?

What is Mondesi’s future? Nicky Lopez has been on fire this summer, hitting .332/.382/.408 over his last 54 games since mid-June with solid defense and a spurt of stolen bases. He has been worth 3.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs, more valuable than Trevor Story, Javier Baez, and everyone on the Royals roster. In Omaha, top prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. continues to rake. He has shown no signs of slowing down following his promotion to Triple-A, batting .293/.363/.575 with 25 home runs and 21 steals in 90 games overall this season. He has spent 76 games at shortstop and has provided the exemplary defense with good range and a strong arm. Meanwhile, Adalberto Mondesi has missed all but ten games this season with two separate oblique injuries. It is just another setback in what has been an injury-filled career for the promising young shortstop and it puts his future at the position into doubt. As Dayton Moore put it a few weeks ago, the Royals “can’t count on him as an everyday player.” Between Whit.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston...
Cedar Rapids, IAnewradiosports.com

Helman Homers Kernels Past Rattlers

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were held to three hits on Friday night as they suffered another frustrating defeat at the hands of the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field. Cedar Rapids got a pair of solo home run from Michael Helman for a 3-1 win over the Rattlers. Helman...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Tyler Naquin and waiver-wire OFs; Triston McKenzie is for real; waiver wire SPs

Happy Monday to everybody, but especially those who have Triston McKenzie on their Fantasy rosters. He flashed upside last year and it appears he's back. You can read more about him below, but I actually wanted to start with a few starting pitchers who have been struggling recently. Over his past seven starts, Kevin Gausman has a 5.17 ERA. There are multiple things working against him right now, including lack of control, declining swinging strike rate and a higher hard contact rate. All of those things are a recipe for disaster. Any pitcher can be prone to a bad stretch, but especially one who relies on a splitter as his go-to pitch. While I have my reservations about Gausman, I would keep him in the lineup this upcoming week against the Mets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy