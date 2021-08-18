Barnsley Resort in Northwest Georgia

With such a strong sense of time and place, it’s hard to believe Barnsley Resort has only been open to guests since 1999. The love story that inspired it dates back nearly two centuries, when English shipping magnate Godfrey Barnsley purchased 4,000 acres of land in the bucolic Adairsville, Georgia countryside to build a grand mansion and gardens for his beloved wife, Julia. Tragically, she passed away before the home was completed, but the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the 1848 Italianate manor house still preside over Barnsley’s grounds today, connecting visitors with the luxury destination’s storied past.From the relaxed pace that takes hold the minute you enter the gates to the genuine hospitality at every turn, there’s no denying Barnsley’s Southern charms. But there are distinctly English influences here, too. The three-story Inn (completed in 2018) was inspired by the British architect Edwin Lutyens, who designed English country homes at the turn of the 20th century. The lobby’s dark woods, grand staircase, and intimate seating around the fireplace invoke feelings of being invited to a friend’s private country estate. It was built to compliment the resort’s pedestrian-friendly, English-inspired village, where charming guest cottages—that sleep anywhere from two to 18—are found nestled beneath the shade throughout the grounds.