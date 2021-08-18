Cancel
You Can Cuddle Goats And Do Goat Yoga At Faerylands Farm In Rural Tennessee

Goat yoga and even goat therapy became highly popular just a handful of years ago, but here in Tennessee, the trend is going strong at Faeryland’s Farm. Located in the city of Baxter, a rural community located in the midst of some of the most beautiful land in the Volunteer State, is a locally minded and thoughtfully operated space perfect for folks of all ages. Learn more about it below, and perhaps inquire about your own goat-centric experiences. It seems as if there’s a little something for everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFxGc_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
Faeryland's Farm is a small, locally owned and operated farm that provides not only goat therapy but animal education. You can take part in anything from goat cuddling to courses that cover mindfulness with the loving animals in tandem.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztDst_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
If you're curious why animals are utilized on-site, Faeryland's Farm goes to great lengths to explain it on their official website. Reasons include stress relief, the promotion of empathy and pro-social behaviors, and because animals enhance mindfulness in humans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5RT3_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
The Putnam County-based education center also serves as an animal sanctuary, so you may find yourself enjoying the company of a series of domesticated and farm animals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46G56o_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
The main mission of the farm is to create a safe, healing space for all who visit. Whether you choose to indulge in goat therapy for comfort or support, you're bound to make a memory that is both unique and profoundly soothing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twdu3_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
What can you do at the Faeryland's Farm, you ask? Goat cuddling is definitely a favorite, especially since a mere $10 allows you 90 minutes with your new favorite animal friend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x70lq_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
You can also choose to book a tarot reading with goats, dream interpretation classes, or an educational farm visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOfe7_0bUvsEt300
Faerylands Farm - Facebook
What an incredible, quirky place to go! Have you heard of Faeryland's Farm? Will you be visiting for yourself?

You’re sure to make some unforgettable memories here! Faerylands Farm is an experience all its own and you can learn more about it either at its official website or Facebook page .

If you’re looking for more fun in Tennessee, you can find it on the Harpeth River!

The post You Can Cuddle Goats And Do Goat Yoga At Faerylands Farm In Rural Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.

